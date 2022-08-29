ClinTex CTi (CTI) Price Tops $0.0074 on Exchanges

ClinTex CTi (CTI) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 29th. ClinTex CTi has a total market capitalization of $925,201.30 and $499,147.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ClinTex CTi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ClinTex CTi has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004934 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,267.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004024 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002523 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00134606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00032977 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00084892 BTC.

About ClinTex CTi

CTI is a coin. It launched on June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 124,445,175 coins. ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ClinTex CTi is clintex.io. The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ClinTex CTi’s official message board is clintex.medium.com.

Buying and Selling ClinTex CTi

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

