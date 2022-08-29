CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong Decreases Stock Holdings in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY)

CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong trimmed its position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 440,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong owned 2.07% of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF worth $7,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter worth $26,153,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,319,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 868.4% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 135,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 121,642 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter worth $1,342,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 78,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares during the period.

Get ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VIXY stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $14.81. 688,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,202,106. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $26.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.66.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.