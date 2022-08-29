CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

CMC Materials Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCMP opened at $173.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.01. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. CMC Materials has a 12-month low of $119.19 and a 12-month high of $197.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCMP. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in CMC Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CMC Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CMC Materials by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

