Comparing Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) & XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) and XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Volcon and XPeng’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volcon -979.73% -428.98% -242.45% XPeng -24.82% -17.04% -11.10%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Volcon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.0% of XPeng shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.1% of Volcon shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volcon $450,000.00 141.21 -$40.13 million N/A N/A XPeng $3.29 billion 4.86 -$753.78 million ($1.32) -14.18

This table compares Volcon and XPeng’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Volcon has higher earnings, but lower revenue than XPeng.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Volcon and XPeng, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volcon 0 0 1 0 3.00 XPeng 0 4 6 0 2.60

Volcon presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 129.89%. XPeng has a consensus price target of $36.32, suggesting a potential upside of 93.99%. Given Volcon’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Volcon is more favorable than XPeng.

Summary

XPeng beats Volcon on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Volcon

Volcon, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States and Latin America. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications. The company was formerly known as Frog ePowersports, Inc. and changed its name to Volcon, Inc. in October 2020. Volcon, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services. XPeng Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

