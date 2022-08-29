Conceal Trading 6% Lower This Week (CCX)

Conceal (CCX) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One Conceal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0724 or 0.00000357 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $984,995.88 and approximately $2,386.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Conceal has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Conceal

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 21,477,674 coins and its circulating supply is 13,613,519 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

