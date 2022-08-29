Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Conformis from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Conformis Stock Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ CFMS opened at $0.27 on Thursday. Conformis has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.46. The firm has a market cap of $50.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conformis

Conformis ( NASDAQ:CFMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative return on equity of 64.59% and a negative net margin of 99.97%. The company had revenue of $15.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Conformis will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Conformis in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conformis during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conformis during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Conformis by 84.8% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 509,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 234,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Conformis by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,368,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 136,641 shares in the last quarter. 51.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conformis Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

