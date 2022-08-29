Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.85.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen set a $70.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Continental Resources

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 916.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,828 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 55,745 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 65,022 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after buying an additional 35,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources Stock Performance

NYSE CLR opened at $70.76 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Continental Resources has a 12-month low of $36.61 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.52.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.42. Continental Resources had a net margin of 37.73% and a return on equity of 40.32%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 114.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

Continental Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

