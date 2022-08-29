Contrasting Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) & Callitas Health (OTCMKTS:MPHMF)

Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN – Get Rating) and Callitas Health (OTCMKTS:MPHMF – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Know Labs and Callitas Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Know Labs $120,000.00 788.89 -$25.36 million ($0.60) -3.60 Callitas Health $530,000.00 N/A -$1.28 million N/A N/A

Callitas Health has higher revenue and earnings than Know Labs.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

10.6% of Know Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of Know Labs shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Know Labs has a beta of 2.36, suggesting that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Callitas Health has a beta of -2.77, suggesting that its share price is 377% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Know Labs and Callitas Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Know Labs 0 0 1 0 3.00 Callitas Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Know Labs presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 224.07%. Given Know Labs’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Know Labs is more favorable than Callitas Health.

Profitability

This table compares Know Labs and Callitas Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Know Labs N/A -907.68% -176.55% Callitas Health N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Know Labs beats Callitas Health on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Know Labs

Know Labs, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary technologies in the United States. Its technology uses spectroscopy to direct electromagnetic energy through a substance or material to capture a molecular signature. The company refers to its technology as Bio-RFID. The Bio-RFID technology can be integrated into various wearable, mobile, or bench-top form factors. Its first application of Bio-RFID technology is a product marketed as a glucose monitor that provide the user with real time information on their blood glucose levels. The company was formerly known as Visualant, Incorporated and changed its name to Know Labs, Inc. in May 2018. Know Labs, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Callitas Health

Callitas Health Inc. provides over the counter consumer health and wellness products in the United States and Canada. It offers C-103, a reformulation of Orlistat for the treatment of obesity; ToConceive, a fertility enhancing moisturizer; and Extrinsa for female sexual dysfunction solutions, as well as focuses on developing cannabinoid delivery technologies. The company was formerly known as M Pharmaceutical Inc. and changed its name to Callitas Health Inc. in September 2017. Callitas Health Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Newport, Kentucky.

