Contrasting Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) & CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT)

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) and Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CatchMark Timber Trust and Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CatchMark Timber Trust $102.16 million 5.11 $58.26 million $1.16 9.14 Rexford Industrial Realty $452.24 million 24.08 $128.24 million $0.95 67.00

Rexford Industrial Realty has higher revenue and earnings than CatchMark Timber Trust. CatchMark Timber Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rexford Industrial Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Dividends

CatchMark Timber Trust has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rexford Industrial Realty has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

CatchMark Timber Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Rexford Industrial Realty pays an annual dividend of $1.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. CatchMark Timber Trust pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Rexford Industrial Realty pays out 132.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Rexford Industrial Realty has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. CatchMark Timber Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.4% of CatchMark Timber Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.5% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of CatchMark Timber Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CatchMark Timber Trust and Rexford Industrial Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CatchMark Timber Trust 0 6 0 0 2.00 Rexford Industrial Realty 0 1 3 0 2.75

CatchMark Timber Trust presently has a consensus target price of $10.90, suggesting a potential upside of 2.83%. Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus target price of $77.80, suggesting a potential upside of 22.23%. Given Rexford Industrial Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rexford Industrial Realty is more favorable than CatchMark Timber Trust.

Profitability

This table compares CatchMark Timber Trust and Rexford Industrial Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CatchMark Timber Trust 59.22% 30.17% 10.90% Rexford Industrial Realty 29.79% 3.17% 2.28%

Summary

Rexford Industrial Realty beats CatchMark Timber Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.5 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina and Texas.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

