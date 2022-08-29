Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF) Short Interest Update

Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,400 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the July 31st total of 497,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corporate Travel Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Get Corporate Travel Management alerts:

Corporate Travel Management Stock Performance

Corporate Travel Management stock remained flat at $14.85 during midday trading on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.95. Corporate Travel Management has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $15.07.

About Corporate Travel Management

Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the purchase and delivery of travel services for the corporate market. It operates through four segments: Australia and New Zealand, North America, Asia, and Europe. The company provides corporate and event travel management, leisure travel, loyalty travel, and wholesale travel services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Travel Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Travel Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.