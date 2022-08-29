Cowen Increases Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $235.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Cowen from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Snowflake from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday, August 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Snowflake from $164.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $214.79.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $197.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.11 and a beta of 1.30. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $405.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $190,258.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,651,634.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 3,678 shares of company stock valued at $524,444. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 260.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 110.0% in the second quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 585.7% during the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.