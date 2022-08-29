Credit Suisse Group Boosts Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $480.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $455.00 to $480.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ULTA. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $477.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $411.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $393.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $391.60. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $330.80 and a 52-week high of $438.63. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.70. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 20.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,988,605.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

