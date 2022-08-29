Credit Suisse Group Boosts Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $480.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $455.00 to $480.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ULTA. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $477.83.
Ulta Beauty Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $411.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $393.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $391.60. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $330.80 and a 52-week high of $438.63. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45.
Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty
In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,988,605.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.
