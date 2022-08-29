CREDIT Trading Up 25.9% Over Last 7 Days (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. CREDIT has a total market capitalization of $205,091.48 and $558.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CREDIT has traded up 25.9% against the dollar. One CREDIT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CREDIT alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000192 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CREDIT Coin Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 2,505,433,950 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,433,850 coins. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

CREDIT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CREDIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CREDIT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.