Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) Receives C$13.35 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPG shares. Scotiabank raised Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$11.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crescent Point Energy

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Gordon Eade sold 13,977 shares of Crescent Point Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.59, for a total transaction of C$189,947.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,203,767.99.

Crescent Point Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

TSE CPG opened at C$10.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.57. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of C$4.24 and a one year high of C$13.74.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$1.32 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 2.1300002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.95%.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

