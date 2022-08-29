Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Short Interest Update

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 675,200 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the July 31st total of 861,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CWEGF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, August 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Crew Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, August 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.31.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Crew Energy Trading Down 2.9 %

CWEGF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.11. 27,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,590. Crew Energy has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $5.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.87.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.