Critical Review: TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) versus Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS)

TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO – Get Rating) and Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares TROOPS and Ondas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TROOPS N/A N/A N/A Ondas -1,630.89% -27.92% -25.60%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TROOPS and Ondas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TROOPS $3.68 million 58.81 -$8.41 million N/A N/A Ondas $2.91 million 70.52 -$15.02 million ($0.74) -6.50

Insider and Institutional Ownership

TROOPS has higher revenue and earnings than Ondas.

0.3% of TROOPS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.5% of Ondas shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Ondas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

TROOPS has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ondas has a beta of -0.4, indicating that its share price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TROOPS and Ondas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TROOPS 0 0 0 0 N/A Ondas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

TROOPS beats Ondas on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TROOPS

TROOPS, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the money lending business in Hong Kong and Australia. The company provides mortgage, personal, and corporate loans. It also develops, operates, and manages an online financial marketplace that connects financial institutions and users through its mobile application, which offers financial technology solutions, including application programming interface (API) services. In addition, the company provides SaaS and app development, project-based and API consulting, and maintenance and support services. Further, it invests in real properties; and offers property leasing and management services. The company was formerly known as SGOCO Group, Ltd. and changed its name to TROOPS, Inc. in November 2021. TROOPS, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. The company operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and American Robotics. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks. Its FullMAX SDR platform enables secure and reliable industrial-grade connectivity for truly mission-critical applications. The company also offers Scout Drone, an AI-powered drone with imaging payloads; the ScoutBase, a ruggedized base station for housing, charging, data processing, and cloud transfer; and ScoutView, an American robotics analytics and user interface software package. It serves users in rail, energy, mining, agriculture, and critical infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. The company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

