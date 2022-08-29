CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

CrossAmerica Partners Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CAPL stock opened at $21.63 on Friday. CrossAmerica Partners has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $23.29. The stock has a market cap of $820.40 million, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average of $20.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.10.

Get CrossAmerica Partners alerts:

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.29 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 73.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

CrossAmerica Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of CrossAmerica Partners

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is 203.89%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 68,459 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 23.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 116,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 22,352 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 689,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,142,000 after buying an additional 21,851 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $459,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 17,620 shares during the last quarter. 23.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrossAmerica Partners

(Get Rating)

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.