CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 981,300 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the July 31st total of 855,900 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 102,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days.

NASDAQ CFB traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $13.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,430. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $662.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.16. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.14.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 35.33% and a return on equity of 11.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CFB. TheStreet upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, Director Michael Kent Robinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $40,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,518. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, Director Michael Kent Robinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $40,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,518. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Benjamin R. Clouse purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $97,425.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,551. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,622 shares of company stock valued at $281,194 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter worth $155,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter worth $302,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter worth $399,000. Institutional investors own 49.83% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

