Crowny One Day Trading Volume Tops $89,829.00 (CRWNY)

Crowny (CRWNY) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 29th. One Crowny coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crowny has a total market capitalization of $554,664.25 and approximately $89,829.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crowny has traded down 9.5% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 830.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.68 or 0.02820934 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004952 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001626 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002201 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.77 or 0.00820876 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Crowny Coin Profile
Crowny’s total supply is 813,097,988 coins and its circulating supply is 462,191,889 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio.
Buying and Selling Crowny
Receive News & Updates for Crowny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.