Crowny One Day Trading Volume Tops $89,829.00 (CRWNY)

Crowny (CRWNY) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 29th. One Crowny coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crowny has a total market capitalization of $554,664.25 and approximately $89,829.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crowny has traded down 9.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 830.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.68 or 0.02820934 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004952 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.77 or 0.00820876 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Crowny Coin Profile

Crowny’s total supply is 813,097,988 coins and its circulating supply is 462,191,889 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio.

Buying and Selling Crowny

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crowny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

