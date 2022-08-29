Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Receives $61.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.33.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Cryoport from $95.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Cryoport from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cryoport from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $92.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

In related news, Director Robert J. Hariri sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $86,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,467.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert J. Hariri sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $86,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,467.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Berman sold 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $116,579.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,615,089.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 886 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 308.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,319 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Cryoport stock opened at $37.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.13. Cryoport has a twelve month low of $19.82 and a twelve month high of $86.30. The company has a quick ratio of 13.69, a current ratio of 14.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.71 and a 200-day moving average of $31.39.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $64.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 14.43% and a negative net margin of 125.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cryoport will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

