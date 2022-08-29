Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.45 on Thursday. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $7.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.47. The company has a market cap of $35.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Get Cumberland Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 40,949 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, rheumatology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

Featured Articles

