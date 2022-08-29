CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,090 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 72,129 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 1.2% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $17,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 77.1% in the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 72,680 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,356,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,114 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS Health Stock Down 0.3 %

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.24.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.78. 33,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,686,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.57. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $81.78 and a twelve month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

