CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
CytRx Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CYTR opened at $0.08 on Thursday. CytRx has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.20.
CytRx Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CytRx (CYTR)
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
- Can NetApp Resume Its Rally After Strong Earnings Guidance?
- Three Reasons Why Medtronic Stock can be a Recession Winner
- Rivian Rising to the Challenge
- 3 Deflation Enablers Stocks that Can Thrive in a Recession
Receive News & Ratings for CytRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.