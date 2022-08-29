D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 20,806 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 402,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,806 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.39% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $29,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,403,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,705,000 after purchasing an additional 930,493 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 259,573.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 729,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,748,000 after acquiring an additional 729,400 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,354.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 300,710 shares during the period. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,816,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,632,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ ESGD traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.88. 7,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,654. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $59.91 and a 52-week high of $82.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.36.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.396 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

