D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $33.80 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $33,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Accenture by 230.6% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN traded down $3.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $295.00. The company had a trading volume of 26,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,461. The stock has a market cap of $186.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $261.77 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $294.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.79.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.11.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

