D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $40.39 Million Stock Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 703,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,722 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 1.29% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $40,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 31,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 13,086 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 29,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYD traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.53. The stock had a trading volume of 13,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,211. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $50.90 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.56.

