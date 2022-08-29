D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $715.27 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,840,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,853 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 7.8% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.69% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $715,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,412,000 after acquiring an additional 32,740 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 169,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,924,000 after buying an additional 44,969 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,314.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swmg LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 14,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VTV stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $137.55. The company had a trading volume of 11,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,884. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.16 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.79.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

