D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 4,900 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,363 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $44,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,227 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of UNP stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $230.72. 29,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,130,104. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.46 and its 200-day moving average is $234.00. The company has a market cap of $144.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.09.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

