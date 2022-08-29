DA Davidson Raises Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Price Target to $145.00

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.98 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dycom Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.33.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $112.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Dycom Industries has a twelve month low of $64.77 and a twelve month high of $120.45.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $972.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.37 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 50.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

