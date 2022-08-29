Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Short Interest Up 24.4% in August

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the July 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Daimler Truck Price Performance

OTCMKTS DTRUY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.78. The company had a trading volume of 58,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,050. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.97. Daimler Truck has a twelve month low of $11.49 and a twelve month high of $20.22.

Get Daimler Truck alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on DTRUY shares. DZ Bank downgraded Daimler Truck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Daimler Truck from €38.00 ($38.78) to €35.00 ($35.71) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. HSBC downgraded Daimler Truck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Daimler Truck from €50.00 ($51.02) to €53.00 ($54.08) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Daimler Truck currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

About Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.