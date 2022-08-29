Danielle Simpson Sells 1,692 Shares of Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Stock

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) CMO Danielle Simpson sold 1,692 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $10,101.24. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,955.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

APRN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,475,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,681. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $204.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of -2.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.01. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $12.76.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.14. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 211.07% and a negative net margin of 25.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

APRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Blue Apron from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Blue Apron in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Blue Apron in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APRN. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.

