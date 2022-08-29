Datatec (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.89

Datatec Limited (OTCMKTS:DTTLY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.89 and last traded at $5.89, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.89.
Datatec Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.79.
Datatec Company Profile
Datatec Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Westcon International; Logicalis; and Corporate and Management Consulting. The Westcon International segment distributes cyber security, network infrastructure, unified collaboration products, data center solutions, channel support services, and financing/leasing solutions for ICT customers.
