David H. Mowry Sells 4,370 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) Director David H. Mowry sold 4,370 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $34,304.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,973 shares in the company, valued at $721,988.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alphatec Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ATEC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.78. 436,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,038. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.62. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $15.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Alphatec by 5.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Alphatec by 8.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphatec by 3.1% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 53,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Alphatec by 6.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,218 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Alphatec

ATEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Alphatec from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Alphatec from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphatec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

