Davidson Investment Advisors Acquires 337 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,204 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 4.9% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $67,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,946,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 919 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.40.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,831 shares of company stock valued at $15,706,796 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.20. 278,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,867,879. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

