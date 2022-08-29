Davidson Investment Advisors Grows Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Sempra accounts for 2.0% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Davidson Investment Advisors owned about 0.05% of Sempra worth $27,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 1,763.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Sempra in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Up 0.1 %

Sempra stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $166.69. 7,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,048. Sempra has a 52-week low of $119.56 and a 52-week high of $173.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sempra from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.22.

Sempra Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

