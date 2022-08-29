Davidson Investment Advisors Has $13.69 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Davidson Investment Advisors raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,171 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,611 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in FedEx were worth $13,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in FedEx by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co. grew its position in FedEx by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 1,382 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 0.3% during the first quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 15,525 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 1.6% during the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $320.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.00.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

FedEx Trading Down 0.7 %

In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,781. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $216.59. 12,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,338,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $192.82 and a one year high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.80.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

