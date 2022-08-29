Davidson Investment Advisors Increases Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises approximately 1.2% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $16,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 2.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 218,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 5.4% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 3.2% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 14.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 144,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,871,000 after purchasing an additional 18,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 1.0% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 53,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,135 shares of company stock worth $6,747,882 in the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.61.

Shares of ADI stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $156.81. 32,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,646,432. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.50 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The firm has a market cap of $80.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.59.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

