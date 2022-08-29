Davidson Investment Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 310,932 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors owned about 0.17% of Gildan Activewear worth $11,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GIL. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 392,271 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,629,000 after purchasing an additional 73,115 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,305,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 31,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 13,160 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GIL shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Desjardins cut their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $42.50 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.90.

Shares of GIL stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,445. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $895.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.62 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 19.65%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

