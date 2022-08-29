Davidson Investment Advisors Increases Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,707 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 16,335 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $10,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,255,198 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,289,366,000 after buying an additional 14,576,547 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 708.9% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,715,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $66,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,557 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,835,528 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $332,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,622 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 50.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,958,588 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $115,001,000 after acquiring an additional 985,863 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 832.4% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,019,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,359,000 after acquiring an additional 909,800 shares during the period. 34.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.02. 29,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,413,829. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 45.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

LVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

