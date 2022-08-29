Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Short Interest Down 19.4% in August

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the July 31st total of 2,370,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 814,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Denny’s Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of DENN traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.89. 621,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,705. Denny’s has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $572.93 million, a PE ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.54.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DENN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Denny’s from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wedbush raised shares of Denny’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Denny’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.44.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

