Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Short Interest Up 14.6% in August

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the July 31st total of 4,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.6 days. Approximately 14.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of DSGN stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $20.29. 482,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,696. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 1.90. Design Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $26.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 449,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 46,240 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 258,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 46,988 shares during the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Design Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Design Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

