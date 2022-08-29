Dialight plc (OTCMKTS:DIALF) Short Interest Update

Dialight plc (OTCMKTS:DIALF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the July 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Dialight Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DIALF remained flat at $3.53 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average of $4.10. Dialight has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28.

Dialight Company Profile

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, street, area, and flood lights; LED linear fixtures, such as low profile/top conduit linear, stainless steel linear, glass reinforced polyester linear, battery backup linear, and end-to-end linear; and wall packs/bulkheads products.

