Dialight plc (OTCMKTS:DIALF) Short Interest Update

Dialight plc (OTCMKTS:DIALF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the July 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Dialight Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DIALF remained flat at $3.53 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average of $4.10. Dialight has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28.
Dialight Company Profile
