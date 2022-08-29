Dividend 15 Split Corp. (DFN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Dividend 15 Split Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DFN stock traded down C$0.02 on Monday, hitting C$7.99. 288,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,940. Dividend 15 Split has a one year low of C$6.62 and a one year high of C$8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.30, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$769.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01.

Get Dividend 15 Split alerts:

Dividend 15 Split Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Dividend 15 Split Corp. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

Receive News & Ratings for Dividend 15 Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dividend 15 Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.