Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

Dividend 15 Split Stock Down 0.2 %

TSE DFN traded down C$0.02 on Monday, reaching C$7.99. The company had a trading volume of 288,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,940. The firm has a market capitalization of C$769.55 million and a PE ratio of 7.01. Dividend 15 Split has a 1 year low of C$6.62 and a 1 year high of C$8.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Get Dividend 15 Split alerts:

Dividend 15 Split Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Dividend 15 Split Corp. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

Receive News & Ratings for Dividend 15 Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dividend 15 Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.