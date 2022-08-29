DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,400 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the July 31st total of 67,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 324,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

DNBBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 178.00 to 184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of DNB Bank ASA from €247.00 ($252.04) to €241.00 ($245.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group raised shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DNB Bank ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.44.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNBBY traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.04. 81,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,074. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.37. The company has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.33. DNB Bank ASA has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $25.91.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

