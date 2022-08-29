Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the July 31st total of 99,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 732.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Domino’s Pizza Enterprises to a “sell” rating and set a $59.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Get Domino's Pizza Enterprises alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Price Performance

OTCMKTS DPZUF traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.70. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $44.11 and a fifty-two week high of $109.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.09.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, and Taiwan. It operates a network of approximately 2,949 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

Further Reading

