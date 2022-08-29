Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Cowen

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cowen from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Domo from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Domo from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Domo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO opened at $20.69 on Friday. Domo has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $95.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.48.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Domo’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Domo will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $101,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 299,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,112,602.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $101,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 299,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,112,602.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $185,312.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,351,368.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOMO. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Domo by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Domo by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Domo in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Domo by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Domo by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

