DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Short Interest Up 61.2% in August

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 61.2% from the July 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

DWS Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.37. 8 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,945. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $12.37.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DWS Municipal Income Trust

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KTF. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

