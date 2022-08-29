E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys 206 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,298 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $31,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $165.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.48. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $140.33 and a twelve month high of $239.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.50. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.95.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

