Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 97,549 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 97,549 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Rockwell Automation worth $48,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 419.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $234.88 on Monday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $354.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.18%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ROK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Rockwell Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.29.

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

